We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks. New York is 35-18 overall and 18-10 at home, while Atlanta is 26-28 overall and 14-15 on the road. Atlanta is 2-1 against the Knicks this season, including 1-1 at Madison Square Garden.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The Knicks are 8-point favorites in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 241 points.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Knicks -8

Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 241 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Knicks -334, Hawks: +266

NYK: Are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last six home games when favored

ATL: Has covered the spread in six straight games

Knicks vs. Hawks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks enter on a three-game winning streak and winners of four of their last five contests after recently defeating the Magic, 112-106, in Orlando on Monday. The Hawks' last two victories came on the road, and Atlanta has won each of its last three road games. The Hawks have covered the spread in six straight games, including four road contests, and are 8-1 ATS over their last nine games.

Trae Young (Achilles) is probable, and the 26-year-old is averaging 23.4 ppg and leads the league with 11.4 assists per game. The seventh-year guard is averaging 29.7 points and 11.2 assists over six contests in February as he's playing some of the best basketball of his career. The Hawks have also been playing better defense lately, holding teams to 111 points or fewer in three straight contests. Atlanta had the second-worst scoring defense in the league last season, and an improved defensive performance can allow the Hawks to compete with one of the top teams in the NBA. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover



The Knicks are coming off a 128-115 victory over the Pacers on Tuesday to improve to 3-1 over their last four games and 8-2 over their last 10 contests. Only the Lakers have a better record than New York over its last 10 games as the Knicks enter as one of the hottest teams in the league. Karl-Anthony Towns was near unstoppable on Tuesday with 40 points and 12 rebounds as the Knicks defeated a strong Indiana team even with Jalen Brunson only playing 23 minutes and scoring eight points due to foul trouble.

The Knicks are one of only two teams in the league with a top-five scoring offense and top-10 scoring defense this year. New York is fourth in the league in scoring at 117.8 ppg, while ranking ninth in scoring defense at 111.8 ppg. The Knicks most recently defeated the Hawks, 119-110, on Jan. 20 at Madison Square Garden behind 34 points from Brunson and 26 points from Mikal Bridges. See which team to pick here.

