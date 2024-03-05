The New York Knicks will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. New York is 36-25 overall and 20-11 at home, while Atlanta is 26-34 overall and 11-18 on the road. The Knicks have won each of their first two matchups of the season, both coming in Atlanta.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 216 points.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Knicks -2.5

Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 216 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Knicks: -146, Hawks: +123

ATL: The Hawks are 5-3 ATS in their last eight games with a spread of four points or fewer

NYK: The Knicks are 21-12 ATS as the favorite this season

What to know about the Hawks

The Hawks are coming off a 114-102 loss to the Nets on Saturday, dropping their second straight contest and fifth in their last seven games. Atlanta continues to play without Trae Young (finger) as he'll miss multiple weeks with the injury, while Onyeka Okongwu (toe) is also out on Tuesday. Small forward Saddiq Bey led Atlanta with 23 points, and Dejounte Murray added 20 points and 11 assists on Saturday. Murray is averaging 22.5 points and 9.5 assists over the last four games with Young sidelined.

The Hawks have had three different leading scorers over their last three games with Jalen Johnson leading with 22 points against the Jazz last Tuesday as they try to find their new identity without Young. The Hawks have played at the fourth-fastest pace in the NBA this season, but they've broken the 110-point scoring mark only once in the past four games without Young. They rank fifth in the NBA in scoring (120.4 points per game) and will need Murray to raise his play to a superstar level if Atlanta is to remain toward the top of the scoring leaders. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Knicks

The Knicks may also be without their All-Star point guard as Jalen Brunson (knee) is questionable. The Knicks have already been dealing with some of the most significant injuries in the NBA to key players, playing without OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) in recent weeks. Brunson, who made his first All-Star Game this season, exited in the first minute of New York's 107-98 victory over the Cavaliers on Sunday with the injury and did not return.

The Knicks still pulled off the impressive victory with a stout defensive effort. New York ranks third in opponent scoring average (109.7 ppg) and leads the NBA in rebounding, which has helped limit opponents to the second-fewest field goals attempted per game. The Knicks are 3-7 over their last 10 games and may need role players to take on an integral role on Tuesday. Donte DiVincenzo had 28 points on Sunday, with Bojan Bogdanovic adding 20 points, while Josh Hart had a triple-double with 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. The Knicks are also 7-1 ATS in their last eight games when favored between 4.5 and 1.5 points.

