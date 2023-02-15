Eastern Conference rivals and teams jockeying for playoff position meet on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. The Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks in a high-profile contest that is the fourth and final meeting between the teams during the 2022-23 regular season. Atlanta is 29-29 overall and sitting in the No. 8 seed, while New York is the No. 7 seed with a 32-27 record. John Collins (hip) is questionable to play for the Hawks, with De'Andre Hunter (ankle) listed as probable. Mitchell Robinson (thumb) is out for the Knicks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 3-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -3

Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 233.5 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -165, New York +140

NYK: The Knicks are 18-10 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 12-14 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover

New York isn't afraid to be on the road and the results reflect that comfort. The Knicks have the best against the spread record (18-10) on the road in the NBA, and are winning more than 57% of road games this season. New York has elite strengths on defense, including top-five marks in points allowed in the paint (44.6 per game), field goal percentage allowed (45.6%), and fast break points allowed (12.6 per game).

On the offensive end, the results are even better, including a top-eight mark in the NBA in efficiency with 115.6 points per 100 possessions. New York is leading the league in second-chance points, averaging 17.1 per game, and is No. 2 in offensive rebound rate (32.2%). The Knicks also rank in the top four of the NBA in turnover rate (12.9%) and free throw creation (25.7 per game), with the Hawks struggling to a bottom-10 defense in the NBA over the last 15 games.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks have found their stride on the offensive end in recent days. For the full season, Atlanta is above-average with 113.9 points scored per 100 possessions. Since Christmas, that ticks up to 116.5 points per 100 and, since MLK Day in mid-January, Atlanta has the second-best offense in the NBA, scoring 121.1 points per 100. That is a return to Atlanta's elite-level offensive performance from the 2021-22 season, and the Hawks have an electric backcourt to key the attack.

The Hawks are No. 2 in the league in turnover avoidance, committing a giveaway on only 12.6% of offensive possessions, and the Knicks are in the bottom five in defensive turnover rate (12.9%) this season. Atlanta averages 1.92 assists for every turnover, a top-five ratio, and the Hawks are above-average in field goal percentage (47.9%), free throw percentage (81.7%), and points in the paint (52.9 per game).

