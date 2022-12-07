Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening. The Hawks are 13-11 overall this season, including a 5-6 mark on the road, and Atlanta will face the New York Knicks. The Knicks are 11-13 overall and 5-7 at home this season. John Collins (ankle), De'Andre Hunter (hip), and Trent Forrest (concussion) are out for the Hawks, with Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle) ruled out for the Knicks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds. Before you make any Knicks vs. Hawks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Hawks vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -1.5

Hawks vs. Knicks over/under: 231.5 points

Hawks vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -125, Hawks +105

ATL: The Hawks are 10-13-1 against the spread this season

NYK: The Knicks are 10-12-2 against the spread this season

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta has one of the best backcourt pairings in the NBA with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young is averaging 27.6 points and 9.6 assists per game this season, and he was an All-NBA selection in 2021-22. Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game in his first season with the Hawks, and Atlanta puts consistent pressure on opponents at the point of attack on offense.

The Hawks are also elite in ball security, leading the NBA with a 13.0% turnover rate. Atlanta is also above-average on the offensive glass, grabbing 29.0% of missed shots, and the Hawks are making 82.0% of free throw attempts, a top-five mark in the league. With the Hawks facing a Knicks defense that is No. 23 in the NBA in defensive rating (112.9 points allowed per 100 possessions), Atlanta is in a favorable offensive position, even on the road in a hostile setting.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is well-coached on defense, with the No. 7 mark in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed. The Knicks are No. 3 in the league in field goal accuracy allowed (45.1%), with above-average marks against 2-point attempts (52.8%) and 3-point attempts (35.1%). New York is in the top five in points allowed in the paint (47.0 per game), and Atlanta is in the bottom five of the NBA in 3-point accuracy (32.7%) and free throw creation (21.3 attempts per game).

On offense, the Knicks have three players averaging at least 18 points per game, and New York is scoring 111.5 points per 100 possessions. New York is in the top six of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (31.1%), second-chance points (16.9 per game), and points in the paint (56.8 per game), with top-eight marks in turnover rate (13.8%) and free throw attempts (24.8 per game). Atlanta struggles to prevent free throw attempts on defense, yielding 25.4 per game this season.

