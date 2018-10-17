Knicks vs. Hawks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

Basketball in the Big Apple will kick the season off in style for the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Both teams are slated to duke it out inside Madison Square Garden in their respective season-openers, and both teams find themselves in similar rebuilding situations. Also alike: both have promising youngsters, New York with Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina and Mitchell Robinson, Atlanta with Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Taurean Prince.







Date : Wednesday, Oct. 17



: Wednesday, Oct. 17 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET



: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Madison Square Garden -- New York

: Madison Square Garden -- New York Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: Knicks -3

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Knicks: New York is without franchise cornerstone Kristaps Porzingis for now and into the foreseeable future as he recovers from a torn ACL. That leaves them rebuilding around a roster chock-full of young talent, though none have proven yet to be reliable enough to suggest New York will be anything other than a cellar dwellar this season. The upshot here: Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks' young core should get plenty of run and opportunity to develop this season.

Hawks: Meanwhile, Atlanta is in full rebuild mode, hitting reset with a talented young playmaker in former OU standout Trae Young. He has a ton of talent around him, too, like Kevin Huerter and Taurean Prince, among others. But 2018-19 may be a slog for Hawks fans expecting much more than a yearslong campaign of allowing their youngsters to develop.

Game prediction, pick



Neither the Knicks nor the Hawks project to be any good this season. Both are in the midst of franchise reboots, so it's hard to be too giddy about making a pick one way or the other. Overall, though, I like New York's talent level, I like Kevin Knox, and I like that they've got home court advantage. So give me the Knicks to win and cover.