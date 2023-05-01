The Miami Heat are on some kind of roll, having won five of their first six playoff games including a Game 1 victory over New York. Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle late in Game 1, and though he played the rest of the way, he was limited to spot-up duties as he couldn't move without an obvious hobble.

Butler's status for Game 2 is unclear, but whether he plays or not, the Knicks are going to have a fight on their hands. The Heat don't lay down for anyone, or under any circumstances.

Below is the Game 2 viewing information, followed by key storylines to watch for each team.

(8) Miami Heat at (5) New York Knicks

Date: Tuesday, May 2 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 2 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: New York

New York TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: Knicks -6.5; O/U 227.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Heat: Obviously, the big question is whether Jimmy Butler will play. And if so, how effectively? The Heat caught fire from 3 against Milwaukee, but that number came back to earth in Game 1 (13 for 39). If Butler can't go, Miami will presumably need to heat back up from deep to keep pace with New York.

Knicks: Let's stay with the 3-point war. New York bricked its way to a 7-for-34 showing from deep in Game 1, but they generated good looks, especially early, when they were attacking decisively and downhill and forcing Miami's defense to collapse. The Knicks outscored Miami by 24 points in the paint. If a few more 3s fall on top of that interior production (particularly from Jalen Brunson, who finished 0 for 7 from deep in Game 1), New York should be in a good spot to the even the series.

Prediction

These are two pretty evenly matched teams. If anything, I still think New York is better. With Butler possibly out, the obvious pick is New York. But this is too many points to give up to a Heat team that has earned the benefit of the doubt. Time and again in these playoffs we have seen teams missing key players pull off wins against the odds. The Clippers beat the Suns in Game 1 without Paul George. The Grizzlies beat the Lakers in Game 2 without Ja Morant. The Warriors beat the Kings in Game 3 without Draymond Green. The Bucks beat Miami once, and it was when Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play. I'm not saying Miami will win, but I think they find a way to keep it close. The Pick: Heat +6.5