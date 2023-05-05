The Miami Heat accomplished their goal of getting a split in New York and stealing home-court advantage from the Knicks. The series returns to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday, and the Heat are reportedly optimistic that Jimmy Butler will be able to play after he missed Game 2 with a sprained ankle.

Below is the viewing information, odds and key storylines for each team entering Game 3.

(8) Miami Heat at (5) New York Knicks

Date: Saturday, May 6 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Miami

Miami TV channel: ABC

ABC Odds: Heat -3; O/U 208.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Heat: Obviously, the big question is whether Butler will play. And if so, how effectively? The Heat fired away from 3 in Game 2 (49 attempts) to try to make up for Butler's absence, but this is not a team that has shot well from deep this season (a red-hot series vs. Milwaukee being the exception). Also, Butler is one of the best foul drawers in the league. He accounted for 11 of Miami's 29 free throws in Game 1, making nine. Miami only made 12 total free throws as a team in Game 2. These are the margins that make the difference in a tight series.

Knicks: New York got 55 points from Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle in Game 2. Brunson, who went 0 for 7 from 3 in Game 1, hit six of his 10 triples. Josh Hart was awesome, as he has been since he arrived in New York, finishing one assist shy of a triple-double. But to me, RJ Barrett's production was the key. He scored 24 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting. He was aggressive and confident. Barrett is averaging 25 points so far in this series, and if that keeps up as a third option, New York, I think, has a slight edge.

Prediction

I hate going against Butler, but that seemed like a pretty bad ankle roll. He'll gut it out, but I think the longer this series goes the more the Heat look like the team that barely squeaked out of the play-in. I'll bet on the Knicks, especially getting the points, with Jalen and Julius leading the charge, even on the road. The Pick: Knicks +3