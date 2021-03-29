Who's Playing
Miami @ New York
Current Records: Miami 22-24; New York 24-22
What to Know
The Miami Heat will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. New York will be strutting in after a win while the Heat will be stumbling in from a loss.
Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 110-105 to the Charlotte Hornets. The top scorers for Miami were small forward Jimmy Butler (20 points) and shooting guard Duncan Robinson (20 points).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Milwaukee Bucks 102-96 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for New York was shooting guard Alec Burks, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 21 points and ten boards in addition to five assists.
The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.
Miami is now 22-24 while the Knicks sit at 24-22. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them second in the league. But New York is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives New York a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 12 out of their last 18 games against New York.
- Feb 09, 2021 - Miami 98 vs. New York 96
- Feb 07, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. New York 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - New York 124 vs. Miami 121
- Dec 20, 2019 - Miami 129 vs. New York 114
- Mar 30, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. New York 92
- Jan 27, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. New York 97
- Oct 24, 2018 - Miami 110 vs. New York 87
- Apr 06, 2018 - New York 122 vs. Miami 98
- Mar 21, 2018 - Miami 119 vs. New York 98
- Jan 05, 2018 - Miami 107 vs. New York 103
- Nov 29, 2017 - New York 115 vs. Miami 86
- Mar 31, 2017 - New York 98 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. New York 88
- Dec 06, 2016 - New York 114 vs. Miami 103
- Feb 28, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. New York 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - New York 98 vs. Miami 90
- Nov 27, 2015 - Miami 97 vs. New York 78
- Nov 23, 2015 - Miami 95 vs. New York 78