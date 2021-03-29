Who's Playing

Miami @ New York

Current Records: Miami 22-24; New York 24-22

What to Know

The Miami Heat will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. New York will be strutting in after a win while the Heat will be stumbling in from a loss.

Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 110-105 to the Charlotte Hornets. The top scorers for Miami were small forward Jimmy Butler (20 points) and shooting guard Duncan Robinson (20 points).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Milwaukee Bucks 102-96 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for New York was shooting guard Alec Burks, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 21 points and ten boards in addition to five assists.

The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

Miami is now 22-24 while the Knicks sit at 24-22. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them second in the league. But New York is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.30%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives New York a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 12 out of their last 18 games against New York.