We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the New York Knicks and Miami Heat are set to tip at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Kaseya Center. Miami is 28-30 overall and 14-11 at home, while New York is 39-20 overall and 18-10 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

The Knicks are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Heat odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220.5 points.

Heat vs. Knicks spread: Heat +6.5

Heat vs. Knicks over/under: 220.5 points

Heat vs. Knicks money line: Heat: +221, Knicks: -270

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are coming off an impressive victory on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Knicks skirted by the Grizzlies 114-113 on Friday thanks to a clutch jump shot from OG Anunoby with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:13 mark of the third quarter, when New York was facing an 84-72 deficit.

Guard Jalen Brunson paced the Knicks in scoring, finishing with 23 points. He also contributed seven rebounds and six assists against Memphis. For the season, Brunson is averaging 26.1 points, 7.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. The Knicks are 13-4 in their last 17 games on the road and 4-2 against the spread in their past six meetings against Miami. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Heat beat the Pacers 125-120 on Friday. Miami was down 58-46 with 6:00 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the win. The Heat's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyler Herro, who had 29 points and seven assists. Another player making a difference was Bam Adebayo, who went 8 for 14 en route to 18 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds.

The Heat are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. Miami is giving up only 110.8 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league. In addition, the Heat have won five of their last six home games against the Knicks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Heat picks

