We've got another exciting NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 clash on Friday's NBA schedule as the Miami Heat visit the New York Knicks. New York is 8-6 overall and 3-2 at home, while Miami is 10-5 overall and 6-4 on the road. The Heat defeated New York in six games in last season's playoffs, but the Knicks have won four of the last five regular-season matchups. Miami sports a 2-0 record in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament standings, with New York at 1-1.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Knicks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 212 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 82-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Heat spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks vs. Heat over/under: 212 points

Knicks vs. Heat money line: Knicks: -224, Heat: +181

Knicks vs. Heat picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Heat

On Wednesday, Miami made easy work of Cleveland and carried off a 129-96 victory, which made it back-to-back wins for the Heat. Kyle Lowry was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and three assists. It tied for the most points Lowry's scored in a Heat uniform and his most since May 2021.

The Heat are 9-1 over their last 10 games, despite only having Tyler Herro (ankle) for the entirety of those first two games. Herro remains out while Bam Adebayo (hip) and Duncan Robinson (thumb) are questionable. However, Jimmy Butler, and his 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists, will be on the floor, as will UCLA rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. The No. 18 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft hasn't had a steep learning curve in the pros as he's averaging 13.4 points and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting 57% from the field and 50% on 3-point attempts during the last 10 games. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Knicks' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They took a hard 117-100 fall against Minnesota as New York found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent. Jalen Brunson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points along with six assists. Less helpful for the Knicks was Quentin Grimes' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Outside shooting hasn't been a big problem for the Knicks this season, but what they do inside the arc is a cause for concern. On offense, they rank last in the NBA in 2-point percentage (48.1%), and on defense, they also rank last in with 2.6 blocks per game. Despite the latter, New York still boasts the No. 2 scoring defense by allowing 105.8 PPG. Julius Randle is still finding his footing in the early season as he's shooting just 37.8% from the field, which is the worst amongst 138 qualified players. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Heat vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 82-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.