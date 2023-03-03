The New York Knicks will try to extend their seven-game winning streak when they face the Miami Heat on Friday night. New York has used its hot streak to move into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting 1.5 games behind Cleveland for fourth place. Miami has been trending in the opposite direction, losing five of its last six games to fall to seventh place in the East.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York is favored by 3 points in the latest Heat vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 216.

Heat vs. Knicks spread: Heat +3

Heat vs. Knicks over/under: 216 points

Heat vs. Knicks money line: Miami +122, New York -145

Why the Heat can cover

Outside of losses to two of the top teams in the NBA (Denver and Philadelphia), the Heat have been on the road for the rest of their current losing stretch. They have been much better at home this season, going 19-11 in their 30 games at Miami-Dade Arena. Miami has gone 8-2 in its most recent 10 home games, and it recently added five-time All-Star Kevin Love along with backup Cody Zeller from the buyout market.

Leading scorer Jimmy Butler is questionable to play on Friday night due to right knee soreness, which could lead to more playing time for Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Max Strus. Fifth-year center Bam Adebayo is averaging 21.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, while Tyler Herro is adding 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The Heat have won nine of the last 12 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in eight of them.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has been in the headlines over the past few weeks, winning seven straight games since acquiring Josh Hart. The Knicks blew out Brooklyn in a 142-118 final on Wednesday night, as point guard Jalen Brunson poured in a game-high 39 points, with 30 of them coming in the first half. He went 15-of-18 from the floor, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range, to go along with six assists and five rebounds.

Hart has averaged 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in his seven games with the Knicks. He has provided some support for Brunson and leading scorer Julius Randle, who is averaging 25.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. The Knicks have covered the spread in 15 of their last 20 road games and have covered in all seven games during their current winning streak.

