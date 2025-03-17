An Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule has the Miami Heat visiting the New York Knicks. Miami is 29-38 overall and 13-21 on the road, while the Knicks are 42-24 overall and 21-11 at home. New York has won both matchups this season, including a 116-112 overtime victory on March 2. Jalen Brunson (ankle) is out for the Knicks, while Andrew Wiggins (leg) is questionable for the Heat.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. New York is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 210.5. Before you make any Knicks vs. Heat picks make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 151-111 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 20-10 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated New York vs. Miami 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Heat spread: New York -7.5

Knicks vs. Heat over/under: 210.5 points

Knicks vs. Heat money line: New York -311, Miami +246

MIA: The Heat are 28-37-2 against the spread (ATS) this season

NYK: Knicks are 31-35 ATS in 2024-25

Knicks vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

Knicks vs. Heat streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Heat can cover

Miami gets to face New York without its best player in Brunson, and the Heat already boast a great defense to begin with. Miami ranks seventh in points allowed per game, in part, because it doesn't give up free points at the charity stripe. The Heat commit the fewest fouls per game, and thus, they are allowing the second-fewest free throw attempts per night. New York's offense ranks in the bottom 10 in 3-pointers per game, so it will have an uphill battle with limited free throw opportunities, an inefficient perimeter offense, and no Brunson.

The Heat no longer have a superstar in Jimmy Butler, but they do have quality depth. If Wiggins (questionable) suits up, then Miami can roll out five double-digit scorers, and even without him, the team has seven healthy players averaging over 8.5 points per game. Miami can also take comfort in the fact that the Knicks have struggled with similar spreads to what this game features as New York is just 5-12 (29%) ATS when favored between 6 and 9 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York gets to face a reeling Miami squad that has dropped seven straight outright, as well as five straight versus the spread. Even without Brunson, the Knicks managed to cover on Saturday at the Golden State Warriors, and they had several standout performances. Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby put up 23 points, nine boards and three steals.

The Knicks' offense thrives inside the arc as it ranks sixth in 2-point percentage. That strength plays right into Miami's weakness as the Heat rank dead-last in the league in blocks per game. The Knicks are also efficient, committing the fourth-fewest turnovers per game, and they control the glass by allowing the second-fewest rebounds per game. MSG should provide a huge home-court advantage for the Knicks, as the Heat are 13-21-1 ATS on the road, which is the second-worst mark in the NBA. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Heat vs. Knicks and is leaning Over the total, projecting 212 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Heat on Monday, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Knicks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.