The New York Knicks will face off against the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday. Miami is 41-33 overall and 19-17 at home, while New York is 44-30 overall and 20-16 on the road. The Knicks won their first two meetings in New York with the Knicks most recently defeating the Heat, 125-109, at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 27.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are 3-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Heat odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 206.5 points.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Knicks spread: Heat -3

Heat vs. Knicks over/under: 206.5 points

Heat vs. Knicks money line: Heat: -149, Knicks: +124

NYK: The Knicks are 4-1 ATS over their last five games

MIA: The Heat have covered the spread in their last two games as the home favorite

What to know about the Knicks

The Knicks are coming off a heartbreaking 113-112 loss to the Thunder on Sunday after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the winning fade-way jumper with 2.1 seconds left. The Thunder outscored the Knicks, 38-27, in the fourth quarter after the Knicks used a huge third quarter (outscoring the Thunder, 39-25, in the period) to take an 85-75 lead into the final period.

Jalen Brunson had 30 points and seven assists against the Thunder after a huge performance with 61 points in an overtime loss to the Spurs on Friday. Brunson, off his first All-Star appearance, averaged 28.8 points and 5.8 assists over 13 games in March. Josh Hart added 13 points, 15 rebounds and six assists against the Thunder. The Knicks continue to play without Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) with Mitchell Robinson (ankle) questionable for tonight. The Knicks are 7-3 over their last 10 games and fourth in the Eastern Conference with only one game separating the No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the East.

What to know about the Heat

The Heat are fighting to climb out of the No. 7 seed and avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament as they are one game behind the Pacers at the No. 6 spot. Miami enters on a two-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Wizards, 119-107, on Tuesday. Terry Rozier, who is averaging 16.1 points over 27 games with the Heat compared to 23.2 points over 30 games with the Hornets this season before being traded to Miami, had a breakout performance with 27 points, including making five 3-pointers against Washington. Rozier has made at least five triples in back-to-back games.

The Heat are holding opponents to the fourth-fewest ppg (108.5) in the league, including keeping their opponents below 85 points in two of their last four contests. Miami has allowed the third-fewest offensive rebounds in the league, which has helped them to allow the fourth-fewest field goal attempts per game to keep the opposing scoring totals down. Rozier (knee), Duncan Robinson (back), Caleb Martin (ankle) and Nikola Jovic (knee) are all probable for Tuesday.

