The New York Knicks (31-42) travel to face the Miami Heat (47-26) on Friday night. New York snapped its two-game slide, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 121-106 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Miami has dropped two straight games, falling to the Golden State Warriors in its last contest. The Heat have controlled this battle in recent years, winning five straight games against the Knicks.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Miami. Miami is favored by eight points in the latest Knicks vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 215.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Heat spread: Miami -8

Knicks vs. Heat over-under: 215.5 points

Knicks vs. Heat money line: Miami -340, New York +270

NYK: Knicks are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games as road underdogs

MIA: Over is 4-1 in Heat last five games following an ATS loss

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo is a powerful player with great length. Adebayo knows how to use his frame to get positioned on the block. He also has a nice touch around the rim. The Kentucky product averages 19.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Adebayo has logged 20-plus points in four of his last 10 outings. In his last game, the 2020 All-Star selection had 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Guard Kyle Lowry is a floor general for Miami. Lowry is a feisty defender who does a good job ripping away steals. The six-time All-Star selection logs 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He's also shooting 36 percent from downtown. Lowry dropped 20-plus points in back-to-back games. On March 23, he produced 26 points, nine assists and went 6-for-9 from three.

Why the Knicks can cover

Alec Burks is a combo guard with a smooth mid-range jumper who also gets into the lane consistently. Burks averages 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. The Colorado product is a reliable threat from three, shooting 39 percent from downtown. Burks has scored 15-plus in six of his last 11 games and on Mar. 22, he posted 21 points, four assists, and three steals.

Guard Immanuel Quickley gives New York immediate offense off the bench. Quickley spaces the floor with his solid shooting range and the Kentucky product logs 10.4 points, 3.1 assists, and shoots 34 percent from 3-point land. The 2020 first-round pick produced 15-plus points in four of his last five games including on Mar. 22 when Quickley had 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

