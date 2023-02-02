An Eastern Conference battle has the New York Knicks (27-25) hosting the Miami Heat (29-23) on Thursday. New York is looking to get back on track and end its two-game slide. On Jan. 31, the Lakers beat the Knicks 129-123 in overtime. Meanwhile, Miami has won four of its past five games. On Jan. 31, the Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-97. New York is 26-24-2 and Miami is 20-29-3 against the spread this season.

Heat vs. Knicks spread: Heat -2

Heat vs. Knicks Over-Under: 215.5 points

Heat vs. Knicks money line: Miami -130, New York +110

MIA: Heat are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games vs. a team with a straight-up winning record

NYK: Over is 5-1 in Knicks' last 6 overall

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is having a terrific campaign. Brunson consistently breaks down the defense with the ability to score and facilitate. The Villanova product owns superb ball handles to get past his man to pair with his reliable jumper. Brunson averages 22.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. In his last game, he finished with 37 points and six assists.

Guard RJ Barrett is an athletic and active player in the frontcourt. Barrett has the ball control and strength to attack the lane consistently and finish through contact. The Duke product plays solid defense on the wings and can defend multiple positions. The 22-year-old is putting up 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. On Jan. 28, he logged 24 points and six boards.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is an exceptional two-way presence on the perimeter. Butler is fearless when driving down the lane and has a knack for drawing contact. The six-time All-Star will play gritty defense all throughout contest, forcing his matchup into difficult shots. Butler averages 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. On Jan. 29, he finished with 28 points and seven boards.

Center Bam Adebayo is a power player who can bully opposing players in the paint. Adebayo is a bruiser who has the strength to overpower his matchup for rebounds and easy looks at the rim. The Kentucky product has been a good leaper and stout defender. Adebayo averages 21.4 points and 10 rebounds per contest. In his previous outing, he logged 18 points and 11 rebounds.

