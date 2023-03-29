With the regular season winding down, teams looking to stay out of the NBA Play-In Tournament clash when the fifth-seeded New York Knicks meet the seventh-seeded Miami Heat in a key Eastern Conference game on Wednesday. The Knicks (43-33), who are coming off a 137-115 win over Houston on Monday, have dropped three of four and six of 10. The Heat (40-36), who are 5-5 over their last 10 games, dropped a 106-92 decision at Toronto on Tuesday. The Heat and Knicks are meeting for the fourth time this season, with the first three games decided by seven points or fewer.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York leads the all-time regular-season series 68-65, and has won three of the last four meetings. The Knicks are 5-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.

Heat vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -5

Heat vs. Knicks over/under: 223 points

Heat vs. Knicks money line: Heat +170, Knicks -205

MIA: The Under is 4-1 in the Heat's last five games playing on zero days rest

NY: The Knicks are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 home games



Why the Knicks can cover



New York power forward Julius Randle has been red hot of late, and is coming off a 26-point performance in the win over Houston on Monday. Last Monday in a 140-134 loss to Minnesota, he scored 57 points and grabbed four rebounds. He has scored 20 or more points in six of the last seven games, and has led the Knicks in scoring 26 times. He has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 40 games, and has registered 40 double-doubles on the year. In 76 games, all starts, he is averaging 25.4 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Shooting guard Immanuel Quickley is coming off a monster performance in the win over the Rockets. He finished with 40 points, nine assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block. In 75 games, including 17 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Quickley scored 25 points, while adding seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in Thursday's loss at Orlando.

Why the Heat can cover

Despite that, New York isn't a lock to cover the Heat vs. Knicks spread. That's because center Bam Adebayo has been playing well of late. He registered a double-double in the March 19 win at Detroit, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season. He has scored in double figures in all 70 games he has played in this year, including a career-long 86 consecutive overall. In 2022-2023, he is averaging 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Also helping propel the Heat is point guard Tyler Herro. Herro has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games, including a 22-point effort last Wednesday against the Knicks. He scored 33 points and dished out six assists in Tuesday's loss. He is a perfect 40 of 40 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter this season. For the year, he is averaging 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 62 games played, all starts.

