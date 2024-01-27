Eastern Conference foes square off when the Miami Heat (24-21) go on the road to play the red-hot New York Knicks (28-17) on Saturday. The Knicks have won five games in a row. They demolished the defending champion Denver Nuggets 122-84 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Miami is on a five-game skid, and on Jan. 25 the Boston Celtics blew out the Heat 143-110. Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) is questionable for the Knicks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Knicks odds. The over/under for total points is 218.

Heat vs. Knicks spread: New York -4.5

Heat vs. Knicks Over-Under: 218 points

Heat vs. Knicks money line: New York -187, Miami +156

MIA: The Miami Heat have hit the money line in 21 of their last 39 away games

NYK: The New York Knicks have hit the 1H Game Total Under in 36 of their last 56 games



Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is playing at an elite level for the Knicks. Brunson brings leadership onto the floor while being the No. 1 option offensively. The Villanova product leads the team in both scoring (26.5) and assists (6.4). He's also shooting 42% from beyond the arc. Brunson has dropped 30-plus points in five of his last six games.

On Tuesday against the Nets, the 27-year-old logged 30 points and four assists. Meanwhile, guard Donte DiVincenzo brings some energy off the bench for New York. He gives the second unit a perimeter scorer and smooth ball handler. DiVincenzo racked up 16 points, three rebounds, and six assists in his last outing. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo is a stingy and impactful interior presence for the Heat. Adebayo has the athleticism to defend multiple positions with the bounce to play above the rim. The Kentucky product is putting in a team-high 21.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He's also tied for 10th in the league in double-doubles (23).

On Jan. 24 versus the Grizzlies, Adebayo notched 15 points, 15 boards, six assists, and six blocks, showing his ability to affect the game in a variety of ways. Additionally, forward Jimmy Butler is a two-way force who plays with a different level of intensity. Butler averages 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. In his last game, he totaled 17 points, four assists, and two steals. See which team to pick here.

