Kaseya Center hosts a high-profile matchup in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Saturday afternoon. The Miami Heat welcome the New York Knicks to town for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Miami and New York are tied at 1-1 after the Knicks won Game 2 by a 111-105 margin at home on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Caleb Martin (back) are listed as questionable to play for the Heat.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the 4-point favorite for this 3:30 p.m. ET tip. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 209 in the latest Knicks vs. Heat odds. Before making any Heat vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Knicks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Heat:

Knicks vs. Heat spread: Heat -4

Knicks vs. Heat over/under: 209 points

Knicks vs. Heat money line: Heat -175, Knicks +148

NYK: The Knicks are 28-15-1 against the spread in road games

MIA: The Heat are 17-26-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover



New York has won in the playoffs with brute force. The Knicks are securing more than 38% of missed shots on the offensive glass, an elite figure, and that leads to almost 17 second-chance points per game. New York also created 30 free throw attempts in Game 2 and made 16-40 from 3-point range on the way to a win. The Knicks were tremendous on offense during the regular season, scoring 1.17 points per possession, and New York's defense has made a jump in the playoffs.

The Knicks lead the 2023 NBA playoffs in defensive efficiency, allowing only 105.9 points per 100 possessions. That includes elite marks in field goal percentage allowed (44.5%) and 3-point percentage allowed (33.2%), with opponents averaging only 22.9 assists and 19.9 free throw attempts per game against the Knicks. New York has been the best team in the NBA this season at walling off the paint, and the Knicks are grabbing 75.5% of potential defensive rebounds in the first two games against Miami.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's offense has reached new heights in the playoffs. The Heat are scoring 118.2 points per 100 possessions so far in the postseason, making 49.6% of field goal attempts and 41.3% of 3-point attempts against quality defensive opponents. Miami is also averaging 25.1 assists per game with only 12.9 turnovers per contest in the playoffs. The Heat are elite at the free throw line, making 83.1% of free throw attempts in the regular season, and Miami finished in the top 10 in ball security with only 13.5 giveaways per game.

On defense, the Heat are also excellent and well-coached, with Bam Adebayo as the anchor on the backline. In addition to averaging more than 20 points and nine rebounds per game in 2022-23, Adebayo protects the rim and keys a group that ranked in the top six of the NBA in free throw prevention, defensive rebound rate, second-chance points allowed, turnovers created, steals per game, points allowed in the paint and fast break points allowed during the 82-game regular season.

How to make Heat vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Heat 10,000 times and is leaning Over on the total, projecting 215 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

The model projects the outcome and has gone 71-38 on its NBA picks.