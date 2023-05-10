The Miami Heat aim to close out the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Miami leads the Eastern Conference semifinals against New York by a 3-1 margin after a road win on Monday. The Knicks host Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, needing a win to avoid elimination. Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is listed as doubtful for the Knicks. Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Caleb Martin (back) are listed as questionable for the Heat.

Heat vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -3.5

Heat vs. Knicks over/under: 209.5 points

Heat vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -165, Heat +140

MIA: The Heat are 19-25-1 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 20-22-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Heat can cover



Miami has the best player in the series thus far in Butler. The dynamic forward is averaging 33.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on 56.1% shooting in the playoffs, and Butler spearheads an offense that is generating 1.17 points per possession so far in the postseason. Miami has a stellar 59.3% true shooting mark in playoff games and, in the series, the Heat are averaging 25.7 free throw attempts with 2.23 assists for every turnover against New York.

On the other end, Miami's defense is swarming, holding New York to 105.3 points per 100 possessions through four games. The Knicks are shooting just 42.1% from the field and 27.2% from 3-point range against Miami, and New York is scoring fewer than 1.07 points per possession in the playoffs. Erik Spoelstra's game plan has worked flawlessly in exposing New York's lack of perimeter shooting and, with Butler and Bam Adebayo anchoring a group that is executing at a high level, Miami continues to make life difficult for the Knicks.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks have been a different and better team at home in the playoffs. New York is facing elimination, but the Knicks are 3-1 with a +6.7 net rating in four home playoff games and Madison Square Garden projects to be a raucous environment on Wednesday. The Knicks also have a clear path to offensive success on the glass, as New York has the best offensive rebound rate (35.8%) of any team in the 2023 NBA playoffs. New York is led by a dynamic guard in Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 25.2 points and 5.8 assists per game in the playoffs after putting up 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game in the 2022-23 regular season.

Brunson has scored at least 20 points in every playoff game, and he is generating 26.8 points and 7.0 assists per game in the series against Miami. The Knicks were also excellent on offense overall during the regular season, scoring 1.17 points per possession and finishing in the top three of the league in offensive rebound rate (31.8%) and second-chance points (16.2 per game). The Knicks also have a history of winning the possession battle, committing a turnover on only 13.1% of offensive possessions in 2022-23.

