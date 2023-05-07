With Jimmy Butler back in the lineup, the Miami Heat dominated the lethargic New York Knicks in Game 3 and will now look to take a 3-1 stranglehold on the series in Game 4 on Monday in Miami.

This absolutely feels like a must-win for the Knicks, who have to find a way to shoot better than they did on Saturday and have through most of this series.

Below is the viewing information, odds and key storylines for each team entering Game 4.

(5) New York Knicks at (8) Miami Heat

Date: Monday, May 8 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 8 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Kaseya Center -- Miami TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Heat -4.5; O/U 206 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Heat: Miami made a switch to start on defense in Game 3, putting Gabe Vincent on Jalen Brunson and Jimmy Butler on RJ Barrett. The move did a couple things. First, Barrett was terrible, and two, Butler was able to sink down off the wing into Brunson's driving lanes. The paint was congested all night, and a betting man would say Eric Spoelstra, who has talked repeatedly about how aggressive the Knicks are as drivers and what a priority it is for the Heat to contest that, will deploy the same matchups in Game 4 until the Knicks can prove they can burn them with 3-pointers.

Knicks: Tom Thibodeau has to get more shooting on the floor. The Knicks have made just 20% of their 3-pointers in two of the three games. They have to space Miami out and open some lanes for Brunson. Starting Quentin Grimes, and sliding Josh Hart to the bench, seems like the most logical move, but Thibs is about as lineup stubborn as any coach in the league.

Either way, Thibs would also be smart to not purposely attack Miami's best defenders. In Game 3, we saw Barrett trying to post up Butler and Julius Randle going right at Bam Abebayo repeatedly in the first quarter, to absolutely no success, and it set the tone for the whole game. Target Max Strus for crying out loud. Work to get Barrett switched onto Gabe Vincent, as he was successful doing for New York's first bucket of the game. Don't just willingly throw the ball into the exact matchups that Miami wants.

Prediction

I think this series is slipping away from New York. Jalen Brunson won't say it, but he's not healthy. I can't believe I'm writing this, but the Miami Heat are about to head back to the conference finals, and it starts with a series-suffocating win in Game 4. The Pick: Heat -4.5