The New York Knicks managed to stave off elimination in Game 5, and now the series shifts back to Miami for Game 6 on Friday with the Heat leading 3-2.

The pressure, one could argue, is squarely on Miami to get this thing finished before it has to go back to Madison Square Garden for Game 7, which would be a wild scene with all the momentum in New York's favor.

You could also argue that Miami is an 8-seed, and this is all pretty much unexpected gravy. Count me out of that camp. The Heat could be the 10-seed and they would believe they have a chance to win it all. Miami is playing for a title. Not to keep having fun on some Cinderella ride for as long as it lasts.

With that in mind, here is the viewing information and odds for Game 6, followed by key storylines to watch.

(5) New York Knicks at (8) Miami Heat

Date: Monday, May 12 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 12 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Kaseya Center -- Miami TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Heat -4.5; O/U 209 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Heat: Miami has to feel good about where it sits. Back home, I expect a monster game from Jimmy Butler. Duncan Robison got his stroke going in Game 5, and I think the Heat will shoot well as a team from deep in front of the home crowd.

Knicks: Tom Thibodeau played Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes all 48 minutes in Game 5. Will there be a fatigue factor? New York won Game 5 in two areas: Plus-24 in points off turnovers, and plus-13 at the free-throw line. And it was still a nail-biter down the stretch.

Prediction

The Heat have been a better team this entire series. I trust them to cut off New York's driving lanes and force the Knicks to make a bunch of 3s, and I don't think they'll do it. The Knicks winning Game 5 was delaying the inevitable. This one's over. The Pick: Heat -4.5