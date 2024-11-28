The Charlotte Hornets (6-12) are hosting the New York Knicks (10-8) in an Eastern Conference battle on Friday. The Knicks have lost two of their last three games. On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks beat New York 129-114. As for the Hornets, they've lost three straight matchups. In their previous matchup, the Miami Heat 98-94.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Dallas is set for noon ET. New York is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Hornets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before locking in any Hornets vs. Knicks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Hornets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: New York -9.5

Knicks vs. Hornets over/under: 227.5 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: New York -369, Dallas +291

CHA: The Hornets are 11-7 against the spread this season

NYK: The Knicks are 8-9-1 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is the main ball handler in the backcourt. Brunson has the ability to score from all three levels and has impressive court vision. He's 12th in the NBA in points (25.6) and eighth in assists (7.9). Brunson has scored 30-plus in two of the last four games. In his last outing, Brunson had 37 points, seven assists and two steals.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is a smooth force on the offensive end. Towns spaces the floor due to his reliable jumper and can snatch up boards with ease. The Kentucky product is third in the league in rebounds (12.7) and 10th in points (26.2). Towns has recorded eight straight double-doubles. On Nov. 25 against the Nuggets, he had 30 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Why the Hornets can cover

Guard LaMelo Ball is a flashy playmaker and an effortless three-level scorer. Ball creates his own shot with no problem and gets his teammates involved. The 23-year-old ranks second in the NBA in points (31.1) and tied for 12th in assists (6.9) with 5.4 rebounds per game. He's tallied four straight games with 30-plus points. On Nov. 25 against the Orlando Magic, Ball had 44 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Forward Brandon Miller provides Charlotte with an athletic three level scorer. Miller averages 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.The Alabama product has scored 20-plus points in five straight games. On Nov. 23 against the Bucks, Miller had 32 points and 11 boards.

