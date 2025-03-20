We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets will host the New York Knicks. Charlotte is 17-51 overall and 10-25 at home, while New York is 43-25 overall and 21-14 on the road. The Knicks have won six straight meetings versus Charlotte, including being 2-0 this season. The Hornets are 33-33-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while New York is 32-36 versus the number.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. New York is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Knicks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hornets vs. Knicks spread: Hornets +7.5

Hornets vs. Knicks over/under: 222 points

Hornets vs. Knicks money line: Hornets: +241, Knicks: -300

Why the Hornets can cover

On Tuesday, the Hornets fell victim to a painful 134-102 loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, but Charlotte was shorthanded without its two leading scorers in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Those two, however, are listed as probable for Thursday's contest, so they are expected to play and give the Hornets a pair of go-to scorers, to add to their solid depth. In the loss to Atlanta, seven different Hornets scored at least 11 points, with Seth Curry and DaQuan Jeffries leading the team with 19 points apiece.

With Jalen Brunson (ankle) out for New York, the Knicks' offense isn't as efficient, and Charlotte has a defensive strength which could further hamper New York. The Hornets rank ninth in 3-point defense, and without Brunson creating his magic in the mid-range, the Knicks could struggle to put points on the board. Additionally, Charlotte has been solid all year versus the spread as a home underdog, going 17-12-1 ATS in those contests. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs, 120-105, on Wednesday, despite Karl-Anthony Towns producing 32 points and nine rebounds. Even though they lost, the Knicks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive boards in four consecutive contests, and New York crashing the glass is something Charlotte can expect to continue on Thursday.

The Hornets are in the bottom 10 in both defensive rebounds per game on offense and total rebounds allowed per game. New York won the rebounding battle in both of its previous matchups with Charlotte this season, with the Knicks also winning both games. Also, the Knicks can take advantage of one of the league's worst offenses as the Hornets rank in the bottom three in points per game, offensive rating, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. See which team to back at SportsLine.

