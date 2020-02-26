Knicks vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

The New York Knicks will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 19-38 overall and 8-18 at home, while New York is 17-40 overall and 9-20 on the road. The Knicks have lost four consecutive games. The Hornets, meanwhile, are trying to avoid a third consecutive loss. New York is favored by two-points in the latest Hornets vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 207.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hornets vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -2

Hornets vs. Knicks over-under: 207.5 points

Hornets vs. Knicks money line: Charlotte +105, New York -126

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks lost 123-112 to the Houston Rockets on Monday. The top scorer for New York was R.J. Barrett, who finished with 21 points. New York allowed 72 points in the first half. The Knicks have struggled mightily on the offensive end of the floor this season. In fact, New York has not reached the 100-point mark in three of its last five games, and the Knicks are averaging just 104.8 points per game, the third worst mark in the NBA.

However, New York is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road. Plus, the Knicks are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games against Charlotte.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte was pulverized by the Indiana Pacers 119-80 on Tuesday. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-44. Terry Rozier wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte as he finished with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court. The 80 points scored were the Hornets' lowest output of the season.

Despite their most recent setback, the Hornets will enter Wednesday's matchup confident they can earn a victory. That's because Charlotte is 10-1 in its last 11 games against the Knicks at home.

