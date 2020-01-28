Knicks vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 28 predictions from advanced computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 15-31 overall and 7-15 at home, while New York is 13-34 overall and 6-17 on the road. The Hornets are trying to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Knicks have lost five of their last seven games. Charlotte is favored by two points in the latest Hornets vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 209. Before entering any Knicks vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Knicks:

Hornets vs. Knicks spread: Hornets -2

Hornets vs. Knicks over-under: 209 points

Hornets vs. Knicks money line: Charlotte -129, New York 108

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 116-103 to Milwaukee. The Bucks put the game away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hornets 38-25. Charlotte led by five points at halftime but Milwaukee eventually tied the game at 78 in the fourth quarter. Devonte' Graham led the Hornets with 19 points and Marvin Williams added 18.

The Hornets won the first meeting with the Knicks this season, 103-102 on Nov. 16 in New York

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York took down Brooklyn 110-97 on Sunday. Julius Randle (22 points) and Marcus Morris (21 points) were the top scorers for New York. The Knicks shot 53.3 percent from the field. Morris leads the Knicks in scoring with 19.2 points per game. Randle leads the team in rebounds at 9.3 per game.

Knicks rookie RJ Barrett will miss at least another week with an ankle injury.

Charlotte is stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.3 on average. The Knicks have experienced some struggles of their own, as they are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.3 on average.

How to make Knicks vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Knicks vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.