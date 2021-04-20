The Charlotte Hornets will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 31-27 overall and 18-10 at home, while Charlotte is 28-28 overall and 14-16 on the road. The Hornets beat the Knicks 109-88 on Jan. 11 at home in the first meeting of the season.

New York is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 208. Before entering any Knicks vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: Hornets +5.5

Knicks vs. Hornets over-under: 208 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: New York -220, Charlotte +190



What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets scored a 109-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Terry Rozier scored 34 points. The win put an end to a four-game losing streak. Charlotte has a 2.5-game lead for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets have a five-game winning streak against the Knicks. They have not reached triple digits in four of 10 games in April and New York leads the league in team defense, allowing 104.5 points per game. Malik Monk (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game. Devonte' Graham (quadriceps) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime on Sunday. Reggie Bullock's 3-pointer sent the game to overtime after New York overcame a six-point deficit with 1:48 left in regulation. The Knicks have won six consecutive games, their longest winning streak in seven years. New York is tied for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Julius Randle scored 33 points in the win over the Pelicans. He has scored 30-plus points in four consecutive games, the longest such streak for a New York player in seven years. Derrick Rose scored 23 points on Sunday. Alec Burks (health and safety protocols) is out for Tuesday's game.

How to make Knicks vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Hornets spread to jump on, all from the model that is on an incredible roll.