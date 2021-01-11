The Charlotte Hornets will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Spectrum Center. Both teams are 5-5; Charlotte is 2-2 at home, while New York is 3-2 on the road. The Hornets have won the last four games between the teams.

Charlotte is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 210.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 65-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Knicks spread: Hornets -4.5

Hornets vs. Knicks over-under: 210.5 points

Hornets vs. Knicks money line: New York +170; Charlotte +190



Latest Odds: Charlotte Hornets -4.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday. LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history (19 years old) to post a triple-double on 22 points, 12 boards, and 11 assists. Ball became the third player under 20 years old with a triple-double. He was the first-ever Charlotte player to record a triple-double off the bench. The game was just the 10th of Ball's career, making him one of nine players in NBA history to register a triple-double in 10 career games or fewer and the third in the last decade. Ball has at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in four straight games.

Terry Rozier added 23 points as Charlotte won its third consecutive game on Saturday. Rozier is averaging 20.0 points and has two games with least 35 points. With 44 points from forward Gordon Hayward on Jan. 6 at Atlanta and 42 points from Rozier on Dec. 23, the Hornets are just one of two teams with two players with 40-plus points games so far this season. P.J. Washington had 22 points, seven rebounds and six blocks on Saturday. Charlotte is averaging 9.4 steals per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks lost to the Nuggets on Sunday, 114-89. New York was down 59-38 at halftime. It was the first time this season that a Denver opponent did not register 100 points. New York has scored 89 points in each of its last two games, both losses. R.J. Barrett played for 33 minutes and put up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting. Only one Knicks player scored more than 12 points.

Julius Randle had 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on Sunday, as he became the only player other than Oscar Robertson to register at least 200 points, 115 rebounds and 70 assists in his team's first 10 games of a season. New York has won five of seven games when Randle has posted a double-double. The Knicks have a 59-52 all-time record vs. the Hornets. They have lost three consecutive games at Charlotte with a 22-35 overall road record in the all-time series.

How to make Knicks vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Hornets spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 65-36 roll.