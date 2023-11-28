We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on deck as the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden for a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game. New York is 9-7 overall and 4-3 at home, while Charlotte is 5-10 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Knicks are 2-1 in East Group B play and will be looking for a dominant win to apply pressure on the unbeaten Bucks atop the group. Meanwhile, the Hornets are 1-2 in the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 and are unlikely to advance to single-elimination play.

In their last 10 head-to-head meetings, the Knicks are 6-4 against the Hornets, but the two franchises have split those 10 matchups against the spread. This time around, New York is favored by 12 points in the latest Knicks vs. Hornets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221 points.

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: Knicks -12

Knicks vs. Hornets over/under: 221 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: Knicks: -638, Hornets: +462

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets fell 130-117 to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Magic as they've now lost three in a row. Miles Bridges had 23 points and 10 rebounds in the loss, while Terry Rozier had 22 points and nine assists. No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller, also contributed 20 points and five rebounds.

LaMelo Ball played just 15 minutes in that game because of an ankle injury and is currently listed as doubtful for Tuesday night's matchup. Ball has averaged 24.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season, and the Hornets will be turning back to Bridges, Rozier, Miller and Gordon Hayward to help replace that lost production if Ball is unable to go.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, neither the point spread nor the final result favored the Knicks last Sunday as they lost 116-113 to Phoenix on a 3-pointer by Suns guard Devin Booker with 1.0 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Knicks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Jalen Brunson, who scored 35 points to go along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Julius Randle also had 28 points and five rebounds in the defeat, and Randle is continuing to come around offensively after a sluggish start to the season. He's scored at least 20 points in nine of his last 10 games after failing to reach the 20-point mark in his first six games of the year. The Knicks are now 6-3 when he scores at least 20 points this season.

