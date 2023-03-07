The Charlotte Hornets will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 39-27 overall and 19-15 at home, while the Hornets are 20-46 overall and 9-26 on the road. The two franchises have split their last 10 meetings straight up, but it's Charlotte that has the 6-4 advantage against the spread during that span.

However, it's the Knicks that have won the two previous matchups this season, and they've won and covered each of their last nine games entering Tuesday night. New York is favored by 10 points in the latest Knicks vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 226.

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: Knicks -10

Knicks vs. Hornets over/under: 226 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: New York -480, Charlotte +360

What you need to know about the Knicks

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but New York ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Sunday with a 131-129 win over the Boston Celtics. New York's point guard Immanuel Quickley was on fire, shooting 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 38 points, seven dimes and eight rebounds.

Julius Randle also contributed 31 points and nine rebounds, while R.J. Barrett had 29 points and 11 rebounds. The Knicks were without Jalen Brunson in the win over Boston and he's listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game with a foot injury. Brunson is averaging 23.9 points and 6.2 assists per game in his first season in New York.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the contest between Charlotte and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was not particularly close, with Charlotte falling 102-86. Power forward P.J. Washington had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Charlotte was on a five-game winning streak prior to LaMelo Ball going out of the lineup with a fractured ankle but has since lost three games in a row. Ball will miss the season and Cody Martin remains out indefinitely with a knee injury. However, the Hornets will have Terry Rozier available and he's been averaging 22.1 points over his last 20 games.

