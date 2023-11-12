The New York Knicks (4-4) are hosting the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) for an Eastern Conference tilt on Sunday. The Knicks have won two straight games, including a 126-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Charlotte halted its two-game skid with a 124-117 win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 10. Terry Rozier (groin) is day-to-day for Charlotte.

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: Knicks -10

Knicks vs. Hornets over/under: 224.5 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: NY -508, CHA +369

CHA: The Hornets have hit the game total Under in 26 of their last 39 games

NYK: The Knicks have hit the 1Q money line in 54 of their last 90 games

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is having a strong start to the campaign. Brunson excels at scoring on all three levels due to his strength in the lane and reliable jumper. The Villanova product leads the team in points (22.5) with 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He's notched 24-plus points in three of his last four games. On Wednesday versus the Spurs, Brunson racked up 25 points and six boards.

Guard RJ Barrett does a great job attacking downhill and creating high-percentage shots. The 23-year-old is averaging 22.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. On Nov. 6 against the Clippers, Barrett notched 26 points, six rebounds and four assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hornets can cover

Guard LaMelo Ball is a serious playmaker with superb court vision. Ball plays with a calming pace but owns a variety of moves to create shots. The 22-year-old also has a soft touch in the paint. Ball leads the team in assists (8.6) with 20.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He's finished with at least 25 points and six assists in three straight games. In Wednesday's loss to the Wizards, Ball had 34 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

Center Mark Williams has been a powerhouse in the paint. Williams thrives as a rebounder and defender in the low post. The Duke product uses his length to pile up rebounds and generate second-chance opportunities. Williams leads the team in rebounds (9.9) with 15.4 points per contest. Additionally, he shoots a league-high 72% from the floor. In his last outing, the 21-year-old tallied 21 points and 24 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

