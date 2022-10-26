An Eastern Conference meeting features the Charlotte Hornets (2-1) traveling to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks (2-1) on Wednesday night. Charlotte bounced back in its last contest as it defeated the Atlanta Hawks 126-109. New York is currently on a two-game win streak, and the Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 115-102 on Monday. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is out for Charlotte with Terry Rozier (ankle) and Cody Martin (quad) listed as doubtful. New York will be without guard Quentin Grimes (foot).

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET in Manhattan, N.Y. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Hornets vs. Knicks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 225.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Hornets picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 91-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Hornets vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: Knicks -7.5

Knicks vs. Hornets over/under: 225.5 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: New York -320, Charlotte +250

CHA: Hornets are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

NY: Knicks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS win

Knicks vs. Hornets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson came over to New York this off-season, and he is an efficient scorer with the aggression to consistently attack the lane. The Villanova product is the head man for the offense as he looks to set his teammates up for clean looks. Brunson is averaging 17.7 points with a team-high 7.7 assists per game. In his last game, he finished with 21 points, three rebounds, and six assists.

Forward RJ Barrett owns good length and athleticism with excellent footwork and the strength to finish in the paint. The Duke product possesses solid body control and moves well laterally. He's putting up 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. In his previous matchup, he dropped a season-best 20 points and six rebounds.

Why the Hornets can cover

Forward Gordon Hayward is having a solid start to his season. Hayward is able to penetrate the lane to either score or dime the open man. The Butler product owns a smooth shooting stroke while doing a great job breaking down his man. Hayward is leading the team in scoring (19.3) and assists (4.7). On Oct. 21, he logged 26 points and seven assists.

Center Nick Richards is an athletic and long force down low. Richards owns an explosive leaping ability to soar above the rim for alley-oops or to block shots. The Kentucky product moves fairly well on the floor and provides a spark off the bench. The 2020 second-round pick puts up 15 points and nine rebounds per game, and he has logged two double-doubles thus far.

How to make Knicks vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 229 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.