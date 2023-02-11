The Utah Jazz will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 30-27 overall and 14-15 at home, while the Jazz are 28-29 overall and 10-17 on the road. Utah has won and covered in three of the last four head-to-head meetings between these two franchises but it was the Knicks who won and covered as 4-point underdogs in a 118-111 win on Nov. 15 in Salt Lake City.

However, both teams have been profitable against the spread this season with the Knicks going 30-26 against the number while the Jazz are 31-26. This time around, New York is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 228.5.

Knicks vs. Jazz spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks vs. Jazz over/under: 228.5 points

Knicks vs. Jazz money line: New York -225, Utah +185

What you need to know about the Knicks

The game between New York and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday was not particularly close, with the Knicks falling 119-108. The losing side was boosted by point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 30 points and nine assists along with seven boards. Brunson has been widely considered one of the biggest snubs for this month's NBA All-Star Game as he averages 23.3 points and 6.3 assists per game.

Julius Randle also had a big game in the loss, finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Randle did wind up earning an All-Star invitation and is averaging 24.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Randle and Brunson have formed a dynamic one-two punch for the new-look Knicks and R.J. Barrett is also a capable third option, as he averages 20.1 points per game this season.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 122-116 on Friday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 96-83 deficit. Utah relied on the efforts of center Walker Kessler, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds, and shooting guard Collin Sexton, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen also had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the victory and he'll be the team's lone representative as it hosts the 2023 NBA All-Star Game next Sunday. Markkanen has come out of nowhere to average 24.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51.6% from the floor and 42.0% from the 3-point line.

