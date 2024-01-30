The Utah Jazz will face off against the New York Knicks in an interconference matchup on Tuesday. New York is 30-17 overall and 16-5 at home, while Utah is 24-24 overall and 9-18 on the road. The Jazz defeated the Knicks, 117-113, in Utah on Dec. 13 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Jazz vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230.5 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Jazz picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Utah. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Jazz vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Jazz spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks vs. Jazz over/under: 230.5 points

Knicks vs. Jazz money line: Knicks: -185, Jazz: +144

UTA: The Jazz are 9-3 ATS over their last 12 games

NYK: The Knicks are 13-7-1 ATS at home this season

Knicks vs. Jazz picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Jazz

The Jazz are coming off a 147-114 loss in Brooklyn on Monday, but at least Utah doesn't have to worry about travel for the second half of its back-to-back being played in New York City. Utah has struggled defensively over its last few contests, allowing 131.8 points over its last six contests. The Nets shot 51.4% from the field, including knocking down 21 3-pointers while converting on 46.7% of their triples on Monday.

Collin Sexton shot 1 of 10 from the field on Monday after entering the contest averaging 24.3 ppg over his previous six contests. Keyonte George, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was one of the few bright spots on Monday, finishing with 21 points off the bench. He's averaging 11 ppg to begin his rookie campaign, and the 7-foot Lauri Markkanen leads the Jazz with 23.7 points and 8.8 rebounds a contest. The Jazz are 13-6 ATS over their last 19 games when the underdogs by between 3-6 points. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Knicks

The Knicks also played on Monday, but they had a much different result with a 113-92 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. New York has won seven straight games and has one of the best records in the NBA since acquiring OG Anunoby from the Raptors. The Knicks are 13-2 since Anunoby's team debut on Jan. 1, and the 26-year-old forward is averaging 15.6 ppg on 51.6% shooting in New York. He stands at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan as one of the top defenders in the NBA, but he's a game-time decision (elbow) after sitting out on Monday.

This will be New York's second game without Julius Randle, who suffered a dislocated right shoulder on Saturday that will cost him at least a few weeks. Donte DiVincenzo had a huge performance with Randle out on Monday, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jalen Brunson continued to prove why he should be discussed with the top guards in the NBA after posting 32 points and seven assists on Monday, raising his season averages to 26.7 points and 6.5 assists. New York is 19-9 ATS over its last 28 games as the favorites. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.