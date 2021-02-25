Who's Playing

Sacramento @ New York

Current Records: Sacramento 12-19; New York 15-17

What to Know

This Thursday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.87 points per matchup. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Kings came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, falling 127-118. Despite the defeat, Sacramento got a solid performance out of point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 23 points and nine assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, falling 114-106. A silver lining for New York was the play of power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won seven out of their last 11 games against New York.