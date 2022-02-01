Through 1 Quarter

The New York Knicks are flexing their muscles against the Sacramento Kings, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Knicks have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of Sacramento 32-23.

Shooting guard Evan Fournier has taken over for New York, currently boasting 16 points (50% of their total) and two dimes. Sacramento has been led by point guard Davion Mitchell, who so far has nine points in addition to one block.

Here's an interesting fact: New York also had a nine-point lead after the first quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ New York

Current Records: Sacramento 18-33; New York 23-27

What to Know

The New York Knicks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like New York's 140-121 victory from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The matchup between the Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with New York falling 123-108 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Evan Fournier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and seven boards. Fournier's performance made up for a slower game against the Miami Heat last week.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Sacramento as they fell 103-101 to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 38 points and seven assists.

New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take New York against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put the Knicks at 23-27 and the Kings at 18-33. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.8 on average. Sacramento has experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 114.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knicks, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won seven out of their last 12 games against New York.

Feb 25, 2021 - New York 140 vs. Sacramento 121

Jan 22, 2021 - Sacramento 103 vs. New York 94

Dec 13, 2019 - New York 103 vs. Sacramento 101

Nov 03, 2019 - Sacramento 113 vs. New York 92

Mar 09, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. New York 94

Mar 04, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. New York 108

Mar 04, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. New York 99

Nov 11, 2017 - New York 118 vs. Sacramento 91

Dec 09, 2016 - New York 103 vs. Sacramento 100

Dec 04, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Sacramento 98

Mar 20, 2016 - Sacramento 88 vs. New York 80

Dec 10, 2015 - Sacramento 99 vs. New York 97

Injury Report for New York

Nerlens Noel: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Luka Samanic: Game-Time Decision (Heel)

Derrick Rose: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Sacramento