Who's Playing
Sacramento @ New York
Current Records: Sacramento 14-10; New York 13-13
What to Know
The New York Knicks will take on the Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Knicks this past Friday. They strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare, taking the contest 121-102. It was another big night for New York's power forward Julius Randle, who had 33 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 49-49 at the half for Sacramento and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half for a 106-95 win. Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis did his thing and dropped a double-double on 18 points and 18 boards in addition to six assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least 12 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Knicks are now 13-13 while the Kings sit at 14-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.80%, which places them second in the league. But Sacramento comes into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.40%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New York and Sacramento both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 07, 2022 - New York 131 vs. Sacramento 115
- Jan 31, 2022 - New York 116 vs. Sacramento 96
- Feb 25, 2021 - New York 140 vs. Sacramento 121
- Jan 22, 2021 - Sacramento 103 vs. New York 94
- Dec 13, 2019 - New York 103 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 03, 2019 - Sacramento 113 vs. New York 92
- Mar 09, 2019 - Sacramento 102 vs. New York 94
- Mar 04, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. New York 108
- Mar 04, 2018 - Sacramento 102 vs. New York 99
- Nov 11, 2017 - New York 118 vs. Sacramento 91
- Dec 09, 2016 - New York 103 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 04, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Sacramento 98
- Mar 20, 2016 - Sacramento 88 vs. New York 80
- Dec 10, 2015 - Sacramento 99 vs. New York 97