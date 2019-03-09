Knicks vs. Kings odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 52-37 run

The Saturday NBA schedule gets off to an early start when the Sacramento Kings (32-32) visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (13-52) at noon ET.

The Kings are one spot out of the final playoff berth in the Western Conference, but have a fair amount of ground to cover as they enter play on Saturday four games behind the Spurs. The Knicks, meanwhile, have dropped four straight after previously winning three of four. Sacramento is a 5-point road favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 227 in the latest Knicks vs. Kings odds.

The model is well aware that the Kings' postseason chances are slipping away thanks to a recent spate of sloppy play. They've lost six of their past eight overall and defense has been a huge issue. Sacramento gave up 141 points against Milwaukee, 125 against Golden State and 120 Denver during that recent span.

The Kings rank 26th in the league overall in scoring defense, giving up 115 points per game. They've also struggled to control the boards; they rank in the middle of the league in total rebounding.

But a New York team on a four-game losing streak certainly isn't a lock to cover the Knicks vs. Kings spread either.

The Knicks showed signs of life after the huge Kristaps Porzingis trade that brought Dennis Smith Jr. to New York. Beginning on Feb. 14, New York won three of four, including a stunning 130-118 victory against the Spurs during that span. But the Knicks' current four-game losing streak brought them back to the reality of what has been a brutal 2018-19 campaign.

Their four-game skid has included losses to the Cavaliers and Suns, two of the league's worst squads. It also included a 7-point loss to the Kings in a game where Buddy Hield went off for 28 points, while Harrison Barnes added 22. New York is 27-35 against the spread and 11-18 ATS at home this season, so it has regularly fallen short of Vegas expectations.

