We've got another exciting interconference contest on Monday's NBA schedule as the Sacramento Kings will host the New York Knicks. Sacramento is 33-30 overall and 16-14 at home, while New York is 40-23 overall and 19-12 on the road. The Knicks have won all three of their head-to-head matchups over the last two seasons, most recently defeating the Kings, 143-120, in New York on Jan. 25. Jalen Brunson (ankle) is out for the Knicks. Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) and Malik Monk (toe) will likely miss Monday for the Kings.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. New York is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 219.5 points.

Why the Knicks can cover



The Knicks had less than 24 hours to prepare to play without Brunson (ankle) for a few weeks when they faced the Clippers on Friday after Brunson was injured in a Thursday loss to the Lakers. But with more rest and time for Tom Thibodeau to scheme ways to create offense with Brunson sidelined, this could be a far more efficient offense than witnessed in a 105-95 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Even without Brunson, the New York starting lineup is filled with talent in Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. Brunson was the offensive catalyst, but his absence will provide opportunities for these players to showcase their skillset against the Kings, who could be fatigued. Sacramento is coming off a 111-110 overtime loss to the Clippers on Sunday. Towns is averaging 24.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings have played without Sabonis for all but one minute over their last five games and yet have covered the spread in each contest. The 28-year-old, three-time All-Star is a key part for the Kings, ranking third in scoring and leading the team in rebounds and assists. But the new-look Kings have found ways to succeed without him. Zach LaVine and Jonas Valanciunas have been assets since their trade deadline acquisitions with LaVine averaging 23.9 points over 14 games with the Kings and Valanciunas adding 10.2 points and 8.2 rebounds over 13 games.

The Kings have covered as the underdog in three of the five games without Sabonis. DeMar DeRozan had 31 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists, while LaVine had 30 points in the loss to the Clippers. They've quickly become a formidable duo, and Valanciunas had 17 rebounds on Sunday to provide size in the paint. The Kings are 5-2 overall over their last seven games. See which team to pick here.

