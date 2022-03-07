The Sacramento Kings make a rare appearance at home on Monday as they take on the New York Knicks after spending the majority of the previous three weeks on the road. Sacramento (24-42) has played just one of its last nine contests on its own court, a 128-110 loss to Denver on Feb. 24. The Kings are coming off a 2-3 trek that concluded with Saturday's 114-113 setback at Dallas to face New York (26-38), which ended its seven-game losing streak with a 116-93 triumph at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Tipoff at the Golden 1 Center is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Sacramento is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 231.5.

Knicks vs. Kings spread: Sacramento -3.5

Knicks vs. Kings over-under: 231.5 points

Knicks vs. Kings money line: Sacramento -160, New York +140

SAC: The Kings are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up loss

NYK: The Knicks are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 contests

Why the Kings can cover



De'Aaron Fox leads Sacramento with an average of 22.5 points and is coming off his best offensive effort of the season. The 24-year-old point guard matched his career high with 44 points on 18-of-31 shooting in 40 minutes against the Mavericks. Fox, who has scored at least 20 points in 12 consecutive contests, reached the 40-point mark three times last season and notched 44 on March 25, 2021 versus Golden State.

The Kings also got a strong performance Saturday from Domantas Sabonis, who recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh consecutive double-double. The 25-year-old power forward, who was acquired from Indiana on Feb. 8, has posted a double-double in nine of 10 games with his new team, falling short in the other by one point and one board. Harrison Barnes is averaging 17.2 points and registered 11 in Sacramento's first meeting with the Knicks this season.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has won only three of its last 17 games, but one of those victories came on Jan. 31 against Sacramento at home. Three of the six players who scored in double figures for the Knicks in the 116-96 triumph came off the bench, including Alec Burks. The 30-year-old shooting guard was 6-for-9 from the floor and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 21 points.

RJ Barrett, who is averaging 19 points this season, recorded only 11 in that contest but has produced at least 20 in eight of nine contests since. The 21-year-old shooting guard registered a team-high 24 points on Sunday as New York improved to 1-2 on its seven-game road trip. Immanuel Quickley was one of five other Knicks to reach double figures against the Clippers as he came off the bench to scored 21 points and grab 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

