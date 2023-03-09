The surging Sacramento Kings (38-26) are set to host the red-hot New York Knicks (39-28) in a battle between NBA teams with championship aspirations. Sacramento is 20-13 at home and currently holds the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, while New York is 20-12 on the road and sits in the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Kings have won six of seven and defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 in their last outing. The Knicks have won nine of their last 10 and are looking to rebound from a 112-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Jalen Brunson (foot) is listed as questionable for New York.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 238.5. Before locking in any Knicks vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 61-30 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Knicks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Knicks:

Kings vs. Knicks spread: Kings -2.5

Kings vs. Knicks over/under: 238 points

Kings vs. Knicks money line: Sacramento -140, New York 118

Kings vs. Knicks picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Kings

It was all tied up 59-59 at the half for the Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, but Sacramento stepped up in the second half for a 123-108 win. Sacramento can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, eight assists, and five boards.

The Kings are led by point guard De'Aaron Fox and power forward Domantas Sabonis. Fox has enjoyed a breakout season in 2022-23, averaging a team-high 25.5 points to go along with 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. Sabonis is a triple-double threat every time he steps on the court and enters Thursday's matchup with per game averages of 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists. Sabonis' 12.4 rebounds per game average ranks No. 1 in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, falling 112-105. The Knicks were up 66-50 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds. The loss snapped a nine game winning streak for the Knicks.

Allowing an average of 118.4 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be beneficial for the Knicks. Power forward Julius Randle leads the way for New York, averaging 25.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Point guard Jalen Brunson is also having an outstanding season with per game averages of 23.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

How to make Kings vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.