Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New York

Current Records: Los Angeles 33-20; New York 27-27

What to Know

The New York Knicks are getting right back to it as they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET April 12 at Madison Square Garden. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Toronto Raptors 102-96 on Sunday. The top scorer for the Knicks was power forward Julius Randle (26 points).

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' game against the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday was close at halftime, but Los Angeles turned on the heat in the second half with 65 points. Everything went Los Angeles' way against Brooklyn as they made off with a 126-101 win. The Lakers' point guard Dennis Schroder filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest Monday. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Knicks up to 27-27 and Los Angeles to 33-20. New York is 13-13 after wins this year, Los Angeles 21-11.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

New York have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.