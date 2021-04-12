Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ New York
Current Records: Los Angeles 33-20; New York 27-27
What to Know
The New York Knicks are getting right back to it as they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET April 12 at Madison Square Garden. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Toronto Raptors 102-96 on Sunday. The top scorer for the Knicks was power forward Julius Randle (26 points).
Meanwhile, Los Angeles' game against the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday was close at halftime, but Los Angeles turned on the heat in the second half with 65 points. Everything went Los Angeles' way against Brooklyn as they made off with a 126-101 win. The Lakers' point guard Dennis Schroder filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest Monday. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought the Knicks up to 27-27 and Los Angeles to 33-20. New York is 13-13 after wins this year, Los Angeles 21-11.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 22, 2020 - Los Angeles 100 vs. New York 92
- Jan 07, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. New York 87
- Mar 17, 2019 - New York 124 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Jan 04, 2019 - New York 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Jan 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. New York 107
- Dec 12, 2017 - New York 113 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Feb 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 121 vs. New York 107
- Dec 11, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Mar 13, 2016 - New York 90 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 08, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Los Angeles 95