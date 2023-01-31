Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New York

Current Records: Los Angeles 23-28; New York 27-24

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.18 points per matchup before their game Tuesday. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Madison Square Garden. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Los Angeles received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 121-104 to the Brooklyn Nets. Point guard Dennis Schroder wasn't much of a difference maker for the Lakers; Schroder finished with ten points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against Brooklyn this past Saturday, falling 122-115. Despite the defeat, New York had strong showings from point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 26 points, and small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.

Los Angeles is now 23-28 while the Knicks sit at 27-24. Los Angeles is 11-16 after losses this season, New York 11-12.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $233.00

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.