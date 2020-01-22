Knicks vs. Lakers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New York

Current Records: Los Angeles 34-9; New York 12-32

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 11-point advantage in the spread.

There's no need to mince words: Los Angeles lost to the Boston Celtics on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 139-107. The top scorer for the Lakers was C JaVale McGee (18 points). McGee has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday was close at halftime, but New York turned on the heat in the second half with 57 points. Everything went New York's way against Cleveland as they made off with a 106-86 win. The oddsmakers were on New York's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Los Angeles is now 34-9 while New York sits at 12-32. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lakers come into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.50%. Less enviably, the Knicks are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Knicks.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $138.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 11-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

New York have won six out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.