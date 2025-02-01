The New York Knicks will host the Los Angeles Lakers in the top game on the Saturday NBA schedule. Both teams enter this matchup with a lot of momentum. The Lakers have won five of their last six and are 5-1 against the spread during that span. The Knicks have won five straight and are 4-1 ATS during that run. The Knicks sit third in the Eastern Conference standings at 32-16, while the Lakers are fifth in the West at 27-19. Anthony Davis (abdominal) is out for the Lakers, while Josh Hart (knee) is questionable for New York.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. New York is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Lakers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 227.5. Before you make any Lakers vs. Knicks picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 140-100 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Lakers:

Knicks vs. Lakers spread: Knicks -9.5

Knicks vs. Lakers over/under: 227.5 points

Knicks vs. Lakers money line: Knicks -444, Lakers +343

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is in the better health spot in this matchup. The Lakers are without Davis and potentially Dorian Finney-Smith (questionable, shoulder). LeBron James (knee) and Rui Hachimura (calf) are both listed as probable, but might not be 100%. Hart is the only regular for New York with any kind of injury concern.

The Knicks are 15-10 against the spread at home this season and 15-9 ATS as the home favorite. The Lakers, meanwhile, are just 10-14 ATS on the road and 6-7 ATS as a road underdog.

Why the Lakers can cover

Meanwhile, the Lakers should enter this game with confidence. Their recent successful run includes a win over the Celtics and Warriors. They are 2-1 on their East Coast swing as well, including a 130-96 blowout of Washington last time out, easily covering as 8.5-point favorites.

The absence of Davis will hurt, particularly on defense, but the Lakers always have a chance to compete with James on the floor. Austin Reaves is averaging 18.2 points per game this season, giving the Lakers a strong second scoring option when either James or Davis miss time.

How to make Knicks vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Los Angeles vs. New York and is leaning Under the total, projecting 226 combined points.

So who wins Lakers vs. Knicks on Saturday, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations?