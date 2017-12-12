Knicks vs. Lakers odds: Picks from model on 34-18 NBA run
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday night's Lakers-Knicks game 10,000 times
The rebuilding New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, two of the NBA's storied franchises, each appear to be heading in the right direction. How far have they really come? We'll know more when they square off in a nationally-televised showdown, Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN).
The Knicks are 3.5-point home favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.
Before you lock in your picks and bets for Lakers-Knicks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. The model is on a red-hot 34-18 run in top-rated against the spread picks this NBA season and last week was an amazing 10-3. Anyone who has followed its advice is happy they did.
Now the model simulated Lakers-Knicks 10,000 times and locked in against the spread, Over-Under, and money line picks. You can only see them over at SportsLine.
We can tell you that with the total set at 213, the Under is hitting in 55 percent of simulations. It also has a strong pick for one side of the spread.
The model knows that to the surprise of few, Kristaps Porzingis has emerged as a worthy go-to player for the Knicks (13-13) since the offseason departure of Carmelo Anthony. Porzingis is averaging 25.5 points per game on 46 percent shooting, including 38.3 percent on threes.
Porzingis scored 30 points on Sunday in a 111-107 win over the Hawks and appears fully healed from an ankle injury that sidelined him for nearly three full games earlier this month.
The Knicks are still looking for that consistent No. 2. Tim Hardaway Jr. is No. 2 on the team at 17.8 ppg, but is shooting just 42 percent.
There are others who have shown potential. Five different players have led the Knicks in scoring in their last six games: Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Willy Hernangomez, Michael Beasley and Enes Kanter.
The Lakers (10-15), meanwhile, have truly gone the score-by-committee route. Brandon Ingram leads the team averaging 16.2 points per game -- that ranks 47th in the NBA in scoring.
Yet L.A.'s offense is 14th in scoring thanks to eight players averaging at least 8.6 ppg.
Lonzo Ball, the rookie point guard, leads the team in rebounds (6.8) and assists (7.1). His shooting woes haven't straightened themselves out, though. He's shooting 36.7 percent through four December games -- above his horrid season average of 32.1 percent. But his three-point shooting has diminished, down to just 15.4 percent this month and 24.6 percent overall.
The Lakers snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the 76ers and Hornets to open a four-game road trip. They play at Cleveland on Thursday.
Madison Square Garden has been welcoming to the Knicks, who are a stellar 12-5 at home. Will the Knicks defend the home court once more or do the Lakers keep their road streak going and continue climbing up the standings? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Tuesday's game are in.
So does SportsLine's computer model's strong pick say take the Knicks -3.5, or go with the underdog Lakers and the points? Visit SportsLine now to see what side of Lakers-Knicks you need to be all over, all from the model that's 34-18 on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.
