The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the New York Knicks on Thursday night for a star-studded showdown. The Lakers are led by LeBron James, who became the first player in NBA history to reach 50,000 combined points on Tuesday night. James and Luka Doncic have the Lakers rolling heading into Thursday's matchup against New York. Los Angeles is riding a seven-game win streak, but the Knicks are 14-4 in their last 18 games on the road.

Both teams are currently in the thick of their respective conference's playoff races, with Los Angeles sitting in the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and New York currently holding the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. When it comes to performances against the number, the Lakers hold an edge in recent weeks. The Lakers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games, while the Knicks are 1-7 ATS in their past eight contests.

The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Lakers odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 230.5 points. New York is +137 (risk $100 to win $137) on the money line, while Los Angeles is the -162 favorite (risk $162 to win $100). Before you make any Thursday NBA parlay picks, be sure to check out the NBA SGP picks for Lakers vs. Knicks from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine model has you covered, as it continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Those picks can be integral to building winning betting parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and for same-game parlays on any betting apps.

Let's dive into the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Knicks vs. Lakers and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the model's NBA best bets for every game at SportsLine.

LeBron James Under 41.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110): 4 stars

James recently crossed 50,000 points and has been rejuvenated since the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. James is averaging 27.2 points, 6.2 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game over his last 10 contests, but Thursday's matchup presents an interesting challenge. In his last 10 home games against a team with a winning record, James has gone Under his points + rebounds + assists line six times. Even though he logged a 33-point triple-double in the first meeting against the Knicks this season, the model projects James to go Under on his points + rebounds + assists prop Thursday.

Bonus pick: SportsLine's No. 1 NBA expert, Mike Barner, has locked in his best bet for Knicks vs. Lakers right here.

Karl-Anthony Towns Under 11.5 rebounds (-102): 4 stars

In his last five games, Towns has alternated between grabbing double-digit rebounds and failing to top seven boards. He only pulled down six rebounds in the previous meeting against the Lakers this season and doesn't have a strong track record against good teams. In his last 10 matchups against a team with a winning record, Towns has gone Under his rebounds line eight times.

Want more? Jason La Canfora, who is 8-3 in his last 11 ATS picks involving the Lakers, has locked in a confident spread pick for Knicks vs. Lakers right here.

Luka Doncic Under 28.5 points (-122): 3.5 stars

Doncic has been phenomenal for the Lakers since taking the floor, averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game in nine games. He has gone Over on his points prop in each of the last three games, hitting 30+ points twice in that span. However, Thursday's contest could be a spot where he slows down. In his last 15 games facing a team with a winning record and a middle-third defense, Doncic has failed to top his points line 12 times.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +588

Now that you know what to pick in Knicks vs. Lakers on Thursday, get today's NBA picks and exact score predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a sizzling 147-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.