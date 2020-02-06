Knicks vs. Magic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Knicks vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ New York
Current Records: Orlando 22-29; New York 15-36
What to Know
After two games on the road, the New York Knicks are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Madison Square Garden after a few days off. New York might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Knicks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 139-134 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was another big night for New York's point guard Elfrid Payton, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, 15 dimes, and 11 boards. That's Payton's first triple-double of the season. Payton's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Orlando ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when they played on Wednesday, losing 116-100. Shooting guard Evan Fournier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points.
New York's win brought them up to 15-36 while Orlando's defeat pulled them down to 22-29. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Knicks are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.5 on average. To make matters even worse for New York, Orlando enters the game with only 104.8 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. New York might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Magic are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won ten out of their last 16 games against New York.
- Oct 30, 2019 - Orlando 95 vs. New York 83
- Apr 03, 2019 - Orlando 114 vs. New York 100
- Feb 26, 2019 - New York 108 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 18, 2018 - Orlando 131 vs. New York 117
- Nov 11, 2018 - Orlando 115 vs. New York 89
- Apr 03, 2018 - Orlando 97 vs. New York 73
- Feb 22, 2018 - New York 120 vs. Orlando 113
- Dec 03, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. New York 100
- Nov 08, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. New York 99
- Mar 06, 2017 - New York 113 vs. Orlando 105
- Mar 01, 2017 - New York 101 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 02, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. New York 103
- Dec 22, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Orlando 95
- Feb 26, 2016 - New York 108 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 21, 2015 - Orlando 107 vs. New York 99
- Nov 25, 2015 - Orlando 100 vs. New York 91
