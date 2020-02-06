Knicks vs. Magic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Orlando @ New York

Current Records: Orlando 22-29; New York 15-36

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New York Knicks are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Madison Square Garden after a few days off. New York might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Knicks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 139-134 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was another big night for New York's point guard Elfrid Payton, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, 15 dimes, and 11 boards. That's Payton's first triple-double of the season. Payton's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Orlando ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when they played on Wednesday, losing 116-100. Shooting guard Evan Fournier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

New York's win brought them up to 15-36 while Orlando's defeat pulled them down to 22-29. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Knicks are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.5 on average. To make matters even worse for New York, Orlando enters the game with only 104.8 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. New York might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Odds

The Magic are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Orlando have won ten out of their last 16 games against New York.