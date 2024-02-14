We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic will host the New York Knicks. Orlando is 29-25 overall and 17-8 at home, while New York is 33-21 overall and 14-13 on the road. The Magic have won three straight matchups over the Knicks, including a pair of victories earlier this season. Orlando is 35-19 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while New York is 30-23-1 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 211.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Orlando. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Knicks spread: Magic -3.5

Magic vs. Knicks over/under: 211.5 points

Magic vs. Knicks money line: Magic: -161, Knicks: +135

What you need to know about the Magic

On Tuesday, Orlando lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home by a decisive 127-113 margin. Despite the loss, the Magic got a solid performance out of Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, center Wendell Carter Jr. had 22 points and six rebounds.

Orlando hangs its hat on the defensive end, ranking third in steals per game and fourth in defensive rating. However, the young Magic struggle on the offensive end, ranking last in made 3-pointers and second-to-last in 3-point percentage. But no team has performed against the spread better than Orlando as its 35-19 ATS record is the best in the league, while it going 14-4 as a favorite versus the spread is the second-best mark in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, the Knicks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Houston Rockets by a score of 105-103. Jalen Brunson led the losing side with 27 points, while Josh Hart dropped a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

New York has now suffered five straight ATS defeats, which followed a stretch in which it covered in seven straight contests. The Knicks have good balance, ranking eighth in both offensive rating and defensive rating, but many of their best players will be sidelined on Wednesday. Their entire starting frontcourt of OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out, while Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) are listed as questionable.

Key Betting Info

The Magic will be relying on another big game from Banchero to pull off a victory. This season, Banchero has averaged 22.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 6.9 rebounds.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Magic are 14-4 against the spread in their last 18 games when favored.

The Magic are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games when favored at home.

The Knicks are 15-12 against the spread in their last 27 games when on the road.

How to make Magic vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

