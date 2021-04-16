The Dallas Mavericks will take on the New York Knicks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 30-24 overall and 13-12 at home, while New York is 29-27 overall and 12-17 on the road. Dallas won the first meeting of the season on April 2, 99-86.

Dallas is favored by five points in the latest Mavericks vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 210.5.

Mavericks vs. Knicks spread: Mavericks -5

Mavericks vs. Knicks over-under: 210.5 points

Mavericks vs. Knicks money line: Dallas -215, New York +185



What you need to know about the Mavericks

Luka Doncic made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Dallas to a 114-113 win over Memphis on Wednesday. He finished with 29 points and nine assists. He scored 25 points in the second half. The Mavericks are one game behind the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.

Dallas has won seven of its past 10 games. Kristaps Porzingis had 21 points on Wednesday. He scored 14 points in his last matchup with his former team. Doncic had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the last meeting with the Knicks. .

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks beat the Pelicans on Wednesday, 116-106. New York has won a season-high four consecutive games. The Knicks have a half-game lead for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. Julius Randle had 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He made five of eight three-point attempts.

Alec Burks had 21 points and seven rebounds on Wednesday. Burks scored 20 points off the bench in the last meeting with the Mavericks. Nerlens Noel (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game.

How to make Mavericks vs. Knicks picks

