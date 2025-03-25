We've got another exciting interconference contest on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks will host the Dallas Mavericks. New York is 44-26 overall and 23-11 at home, while Dallas is 35-37 overall and 15-21 on the road. The Mavericks defeated the Knicks, 129-114, in Dallas on Nov. 27 in their first matchup of the season, and Luka Doncic, who has since been traded, missed that game with an injury. The Knicks haven't defeated the Mavericks since the 2021-22 season.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The Knicks are 10-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Mavericks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 224.5 points. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 153-113 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 19-10 (65%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Dallas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Mavericks spread: Knicks -10

Knicks vs. Mavericks over/under: 224.5 points

Knicks vs. Mavericks money line: Knicks -465, Mavericks -357

DAL: The Mavericks have covered the spread in three straight games

NYK: The Knicks have covered the spread in back-to-back home games



Knicks vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Knicks vs. Mavericks streaming: FuboTV (try for free)

Why the Mavericks can cover



The Mavericks are coming off a 120-101 victory in the New York City area against the Nets on Monday. Anthony Davis returned and played his first game since Feb. 8 due to an adductor injury, and he had 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting with six rebounds over 27 minutes. The Mavericks may not want to push Davis on back-to-back nights, but his availability certainly provided a spark on Monday with Dallas' most-lopsided victory since January 27.

Naji Marshall led Dallas with 22 points off the bench on Monday as six different players scored at least 12 points. Dallas has scored at least 120 points in four straight games and has had four different leading scorers over their last five games with its balanced offense. The Mavericks are tied for the final spot in the NBA Play-in Tournament, so they have plenty of motivation, and they've become a challenging offensive team to game plan against. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are coming off a 122-103 victory over the Wizards on Saturday and have a significant rest advantage. Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 11 rebounds, Mikal Bridges had 27 points, and OG Anunoby added 23 points as all three shot 50% or better from the field as they've excelled in larger offensive roles with Jalen Brunson (ankle) out. The Knicks have the No. 9 scoring offense (116.4 points per game) in the league.

Despite winning back-to-back games, the Mavericks are 3-9 over their last 12 games. The Mavericks have allowed more than 120 points in 10 of their last 12 games, and even though they allowed only 101 points to the Nets on Monday, that's not as impressive as it sounds. Monday was just the second time in the last four games the Nets reached 100 points. The Knicks can capitalize on defensive liabilities and against a potentially fatigued team. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, projecting 225 points, and it also says one side of the spread has the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavs vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread has the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Mavs spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 153-113 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.